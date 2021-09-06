Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest US Open quarter-finalist in Open Era

New York [USA], September 6 (ANI): Carlos Alcaraz has become the youngest US Open quarter-finalist in the Open Era after ending the run of qualifier Peter Gojowczyk in five sets at Flushing Meadows on Sunday night.



Alcaraz is now 3-0 lifetime in five-setters; he followed a fifth-set tiebreak win over Stefanos Tsitsipas with fifth-set domination against Peter Gojowczyk, extending his career-best major run with a 5-7, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 result.

Alcaraz outlasted the German in the Grandstand, winning the last eight games in a row, with Gojowczyk never getting as close as deuce following a medical timeout for treatment on his upper-leg area.

"I'm super excited to be in my first second week in the Grand Slam, so it's amazing for me. It's a dream come true," Alcaraz said as per atptour.com. "It's really tough to play these kind of matches, to play fifth sets... I hope to play more second weeks, to play more quarter-finals of Grand Slams. I didn't expect to play quarter-finals here. So I think it's a really good performance from me in these matches."

Alcaraz will now face the 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime for a semifinal spot, after the Canadian beat Frances Tiafoe in a 4-6, 6-2, 7-6, 6-4 decision. (ANI)

