CAS rejects Gomathi's appeal against doping ban

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed Indian middle distance runner Gomathi Manimathu's appeal against her four-year ban for doping imposed by Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) in 2019.

According to AIU, the CAS rejected Gomathi's appeal last week.

Gomathi's four years ban will start from May 2019 and end May 2023, says AIU. While serving the ban the Indian runner will not be eligible to compete in any event sanctioned by the World Athletics.