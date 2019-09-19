CBI arrests former OCA secretary in chit fund scam

Behera was arrested by the CBI early this morning after a non-bailable warrant was issued by a court. Owner of Hotel Solan Inn, Kamalakanta Das was also arrested in this connection after CBI officials raided the residence of Behera, said an investigative agency official.

Behera had been under the scanner of CBI since 2014. Earlier, the agency had interrogated Behera several times after allegations on his links with the AT Group.

Notably, the CBI had filed a supplementary chargesheet against Behera and Das under several sections of IPC and Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978.

The CBI, in its chargesheet, alleged that Behera has promoted the AT Group of Companies in the garb of sponsorship of the Odisha Ranji team and title sponsorship of Odisha Premier League, 2011. The credibility of the companies rose in the eyes of general public and more people invested in different schemes floated by said group of companies, it said. "You all know what the motive behind my arrest is," Behera told reporters after his arrest. Meanwhile, his son Sanjay Behera alleged that it is a conspiracy against his father prior to the conduct of Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) elections. "Our opponents are trying to put pressure on us ahead of the Odisha Cricket Association election. Our panel will definitely file the nomination tomorrow (Friday) and win the election. This is a conspiracy against us," said Sanjay.