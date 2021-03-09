Central Gauteng Lions happy to contribute to South African cricket

Johannesburg, March 9 (IANS) The Central Gauteng Lions have announced that they are in the top 8 (Division 1) of the new domestic structure for the 2021/22 and 2022/2023 season which will further strengthen South Africa's cricket pipeline.

Central Gauteng Lions CEO Jono Leaf-Wright says he is looking forward to sharing this journey with the fans, partners, players, staff and board. He said that the restructuring will result in more competitive and exciting cricket as each franchise battles it out in order to maintain or achieve Division 1 status.

"We're immensely proud of the Union and are extremely excited to be in the top 8 and relish the next chapter ahead. The Imperial Wanderers Stadium remains our home battle ground as we look to develop the game even further with our grass roots programmes as well as women's cricket, deaf and blind cricket, clubs, schools, universities, umpires, scorers and coaches playing here and continuing to work alongside our stakeholders."

Having claimed both the Momentum One Day Cup (as joint winners) as well as the CSA Betway T20 Challenge in February, the Lions Cricket family are enjoying their winning streak, with many stating that the new structure was absolutely the best result for the growth of the game.

"Thank you too to Cricket South Africa for restructuring domestic cricket and giving it a fresh start and fantastic energy. CGL places a strong focus on our women's cricket, blind cricket, coaching staff, scorers, umpires and deaf cricket and across all platforms we will endeavour to represent our Union with pride and aim to provide thrilling cricket coupled with emerging talent and winning ways. The growth of the game and our pipeline structures are of vital importance to us and form a significant part of our strategy," says Leaf-Wright.

"I believe that this shall see the game we love go from strength to strength for our players and sponsors - and of course our fans as well and that the new structure will undoubtedly filter through to all forms of cricket," said Leaf-Wright.

Division one: Central Gauteng Lions; Boland Cricket; Eastern Province Cricket; Free State Cricket Union; North West Cricket; Northerns Cricket Union; Western Province Cricket Association and Kwa-Zulu Natal Cricket Union

--IANS

/kr