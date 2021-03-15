Central govt helping athletes across the country to obtain maximum quota for Olympics, says Rijiju

"Preparation of Indian sportspersons and teams for international sports events including Olympics is an ongoing process. The Central Government is supporting sportspersons across the country including those from Tamil Nadu through National Sports Federations (NSFs) by providing financial assistance for training and participation of Indian teams in international tournaments abroad, holding of national and international tournaments in India, purchase of equipment, training of national teams/sportspersons under Indian and foreign coaches with requisite technical & scientific backup, thereby enabling the players to obtain maximum quota for participation in Olympics and enhance their chances of winning medals," Rijiju said in a written reply."Under the Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs), funds are provided for the conduct of national championships, international tournaments in India, participation in international tournaments abroad, coaching camps, purchase of equipments, engagement of foreign coaches, etc," it added.Rijiju further said that "under the Scheme of Assistance to NSFs, funds are not allocated State-wise. Funds are allocated and used for training of athletes and participation in sports events, conduct of national championships and international tournaments in India etc"."Creation/upgradation of sports infrastructure and facilities in the country with the aim of providing sports facilities of international standards to Indian sportspersons and teams preparing for international sports events including Olympics is an ongoing process. Sports stadia and other sports facilities of the Sports Authority of India in New Delhi and at its centres across the country are upgraded from time to time to make them of international standards," it added.Further, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is implementing the Khelo India Scheme which provides for giving financial assistance to States/Union Territories for creation/upgradation of sports infrastructure, which is also used by Indian sportspersons and teams for training for international sports events including Olympics.The National Sports Federations and Indian Olympic Association together have set their targets for achieving participation of the largest Indian contingent at the Olympics, which increases the probability of getting a higher medal tally.Rijiju also mentioned that Rs 13.73 crore has been released to date for the promotion of sports among disabled sportspersons under one vertical of the Khelo India Scheme, namely, 'Promotion of sports among persons with disabilities'."'Sports' being a State subject, the responsibility of development of sports, including promotion of sports competitions for divyang persons, rests with the State / Union Territory Governments. Central Government supplements their efforts by bridging critical gaps. However, the Union Government has started a Central Sector Scheme, namely, Khelo India Scheme in the year 2016-17 and revamped it further with twelve verticals in 2017-18. Funds are allocated by the Union Government Scheme-wise, not State/Union Territory-wise," he said."Under one of the verticals of the Khelo India Scheme, namely, 'Promotion of sports among persons with disabilities' funds to the tune of Rs 13.73 crore have been released till date for promotion of sports among disabled sportspersons," Rijiju added. (ANI)