Cesar Farias appointed head coach of Bolivia

"He is a top manager and somebody who we're familiar with," FBF spokesman Roberto Blanco on Friday said in a statement on the entity's official website.

The 46-year-old replaces Eduardo Villegas, who was sacked following the team's group-stage elimination from the Copa America in Brazil in June, reports Xinhua news agency.

Farias took charge of Bolivia on an interim basis last year, leading La Verde to one win, one loss and three draws before the appointment of Villegas in February.

The FBF did not reveal the details of Farias' contract, stating only that his main objective would be to guide the team to the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar. The South American zone's CONMEBOL qualifying tournament begins in March.