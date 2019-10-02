Chahal calls Rohit 'GOAT' after HITMAN's 1st ton as Test opener

Meanwhile, netizens also lauded Rohit's effort, who was batting on 115 when bad light stopped play on the first day in Visakhapatnam.

Posting a picture of the opener, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wrote: "Real G.O.A.T". Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted: "Wah @ImRo45 Brilliant 100.. dress blue ho ya white koi fark nahi padta.. Rohit HiT hai bhai (Brilliant ton by Rohit, it doesn't matter whether he is in the ODI or Test team. He is a hit)."

ICC also acknowledged Rohit's superb knock and said: "The HITMAN is back with a bang. Rohit Sharma gets his first Test ton as an opener!"

Former India opener and commentator Aakash Chopra also praised Rohit and tweeted: "4th Test Century. 1st as an opener. Rohit has grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Well played."