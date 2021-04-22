Chahar goes second in Purple Cap list

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Deepak Chahar moved to second on the Purple Cap table after his four-wicket haul against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chahar recorded figures of 4/29 as he tore into the KKR top order on Wednesday as CSK reduced them to 31/5 while chasing a target of 221.