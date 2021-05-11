Chahar, Kaul get first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Fast bowlers Deepak Chahar and Siddhart Kaul said that they have both received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and urged others to do the same as soon as possible.

"Got my first dose of COVID vaccine today. I urge you all to get vaccinated as soon as possible. And a big thanks to our police, doctors and all the frontline staff for taking care of us. I hope we recover soon from this COVID pandemic," Chahar tweeted on Monday.