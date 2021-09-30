Champions League: Bayern crush Dynamo Kyiv; Sevilla hold Wolfsburg 1-1

The Bavarians started well and needed only 10 minutes to create the first clear-cut opportunity, as Kyiv goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan had to tip Lewandowski's header over the bar.

Munich, Sep 30 (IANS) Bayern Munich eased past Dynamo Kyiv 5-0 after Robert Lewandowski's first-half brace paved the way for their second straight win, while Sevilla clinched a late draw at Wolfsburg in the Champions League's group stage on Wednesday.

Bushchan was helpless moments later though, as Lewandowski scored the opener after converting a penalty into the bottom corner,reports Xinhua.

The Poland international remained in the thick of things and wrapped up his brace with 27 minutes gone when he benefitted from Thomas Muller's through-ball to beat Bushchan again.

Bayern dictated the pace and almost tripled their lead before the break, but the woodwork denied Leroy Sane a goal in the 35th minute.

Kyiv showed signs of life in the dying minutes of the first half as Carlos de Pena's shot on target forced Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer into action for the first time.

The hosts remained in control of the proceedings after the restart, as Joshua Kimmich's dangerous effort was blocked by defender Artem Shabanov seven minutes into the half.

Relentless Bayern eventually made it 3-0 as Niklas Sule cleared a ball from the host's penalty area before Sane picked it up and fed Serge Gnabry, who raced down on the inside right and drilled the ball into the roof of the net in the 68th minute.

To make things worse for Kyiv, Sane's misplaced cross into the box caught Bushchan flat-footed and extended Bayern's lead to 4-0 on 74 minutes.

Dynamo weren't able to put up any resistance and the German record champions still weren't done with the scoring, as substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting headed home Benjamin Pavard's cross to get his name on the scoreboard in the closing stages.

With the result, Bayern top Group E with two wins from two games, followed by Benfica, Kyiv and Barcelona.

"I think we played very well. We stayed focussed and dominated over 90 minutes. We also defended very well," Bayern attacking midfielder Sane said.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg had to swallow a last-gasp equaliser as Sevilla's Ivan Rakitic converted a controversial penalty in the closing stages to cancel out Renato Steffen's opener.

The share of the spoils leaves Sevilla in second place, while Wolfsburg occupy third position in Group G.

"We are of course disappointed. It would have been great if we had been able to protect our lead until the final whistle. We have to live with the stalemate as we were too passive in the second half," said Wolfsburg midfielder Steffen.

In other matches on Wednesay night, Zenit St Petersburg defeated Malmo FF 4-0; FC Salzburg overcame Lille 2-1; Manchester United prevailed over Villarreal 2-1; Benfica thrashed Barcelona 3-0 and Juventus handed defending champions Chelsea a 1-0 defeat.

--IANS

bsk