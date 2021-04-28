Champions League: First-leg semi final between Madrid, Chelsea ends in draw

Madrid [Spain], April 28 (ANI): Real Madrid and Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw on Tuesday (local time) in the first-leg of their semifinal in the UEFA Champions League here at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.



Both teams will now lock horns on May 5 in the second-leg semifinal, and whoever wins that clash will progress to the finals of the tournament.

The first goal of the match was scored in the 14th minute as Christian Pulisic put Chelsea ahead, giving the Blues a 1-0 lead.

However, 15 minutes later, Real Madrid made a strong back as Karim Benzema registered a goal in the 29th minute, brining the scoreline level at 1-1.

No other goals were scored in the first half and at halftime, and the teams went into their respective dugouts with the scoreline at 1-1.

Both teams tried their best in the second half but they were not able to score another goal and in the end, the match ended in a draw.

Chelsea had five shots on target in the match while Real Madrid had just one shot on target.

In terms of ball possession, Real Madrid held the ball for 51 per cent of the game while Chelsea held on to the ball for 49 per cent of the game.

Manchester City and PSG will take on each other in the second semifinal later today. (ANI)

