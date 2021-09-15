Champions League: Have time to bounce back from this defeat, says Man Utd's Maguire

Manchester [UK], September 15 (ANI): Manchester United defender Harry Maguire believes that his side has a lot of time to bounce back from the defeat against Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League.



On the pitch, United's no.7 Cristiano Ronaldo and co had a horror night in Bern as BSC Young Boys defeated United 2-1 in their UEFA Champions League opener.

"Of course, discipline is a huge part of tournament football. If this was a knockout game and we go out of the competition because we go down to 10 men, everyone would be kicking ourselves," Goal.com quoted Maguire as saying.

"We're fortunate it is the first game of the group and have loads of time to bounce back from it. Discipline is a huge part of football," he added.

Jesse Lingard's misplaced pass in the 95th minute ultimately led to Man Utd suffering a defeat in the match.

"With Jesse, no footballer likes making mistakes but it's obviously part and parcel of the game. We're humans, every footballer makes mistakes, we'll learn from it, he'll learn from it," said Maguire.

"He'll pick himself up and be ready to go on Sunday, that's part and parcel of football. But of course, discipline is a big part," he added.

For United, Ronaldo scored the lone goal. The forward's return to the competition for Manchester United brought another milestone as he matched the mark of Iker Casillas for making most appearances in the Champions League. (ANI)

