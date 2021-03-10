Champions League: Man City, Borussia Monchengladbach to play second-leg tie in Budapest

Nyon [Switzerland], March 10 (ANI): UEFA on Wednesday confirmed that Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach's second-leg match in the Champions League last 16 will be held in Budapest.



"UEFA is able to officially confirm that the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach will now be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. The date of the match (16 March 2021) and the kick-off time (21:00CET) will remain the same," UEFA said in a statement.

"UEFA would like to thank Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach for their support and close cooperation, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their assistance and agreeing to stage the match," it added.

Manchester City also issued a statement regarding the same, adding that changes to the German COVID-19 regulations led to the change in venue.

"Manchester City can confirm that the second leg of our Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Monchengladbach will be played at the Puskas Arena, Budapest. Changes to the German COVID-19 regulations mean that the visitors are unable to travel to the UK to play the return leg in Manchester as originally planned," the Premier League side said.

The first-leg match was also played in Budapest, on February 25. Manchester City had won the match 2-0. (ANI)

