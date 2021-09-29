Champions League: Messi scores as PSG defeat Man City

Paris [France], September 29 (ANI): Idrrisa Gueye and Lionel Messi got among the scoring chart as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Manchester City in the Group A encounter of the UEFA Champions League here at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday (local time).



PSG defeated City 2-0 to move to the top spot in Group A with 4 points. Manchester City, meanwhile is at third spot with three points.

Gueye got PSG off the mark in just the eighth minute of the game and this put Manchester City on the backfoot. No other goals were scored in the first half and PSG held on to its 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Messi doubled PSG's lead in the 74th minute and by then, it was known that City would not be able to make a comeback.

In another game, Liverpool defeated Porto 5-1 in Group B encounter to move to the top spot with 6 points.

For the Reds, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored a brace while Sadio Mane also got himself among the scoring sheet. (ANI)

