Champions League: Mount, Chilwell help Chelsea defeat Porto

Seville [Spain], April 8 (ANI): Goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell helped Chelsea defeat Porto in the first leg quarterfinal of the Champions League on Thursday.



Chelsea defeated Porto 2-0 in the first-leg, and now Porto would be required to win by atleast three goals margin in the second leg, in order to qualify for the semifinals.

The first goal of the match was registered in the 32nd minute as Mount got his name in the goal-scoring charts. No other goals were scored in the first half and as a result, Chelsea entered the half-time with a 1-0 cushion.

In the second half, both teams tried to press hard but the goal did not come for either side till the 85th minute. In the 85th minute, Chilwell got his name in the scoring charts to give Chelsea a 2-0 lead.

No more goals were scored in the game and in the end, Chelsea walked away with a 2-0 win over Porto. In the entire game, Chelsea had three shots on target as compared to Porto's five.

In terms of ball possession, Chelsea dominated this front with 61 per cent as compared to Porto's 39.

Chelsea and Porto will now lock horns in the second leg quarterfinal on Tuesday, April 13. (ANI)

