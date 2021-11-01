Champions League: Vital games for Spanish trio on Tuesday

FC Barcelona travel to Ukraine to face Dynamo Kiev with Sergi Barjuan in temporary charge following their disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Alaves on Saturday.

Madrid, Nov 1 (IANS) Three Spanish clubs are in Champions League action on Tuesday in matches that are vital to them making it through to the group stage of the competition.

Barca have just three points from their opening three group games, which came from a narrow 1-0 win at home to Dynamo Kiev a fortnight ago, and with a trip to Munich and a home match against Benfica still to play, they need all three points to keep a realistic hope of reaching the last 16 alive.

Kun Aguero will miss the trip as he remains in hospital undergoing tests to detect a possible irregular heartbeat, which saw him forced out of Saturday's game after he suffered a dizzy spell in the first half.

Gerard Pique will also miss out after pulling a calf muscle in the same game and he joins Pedri, Ronald Araujo, Sergi Roberto and Martin Braithwaite on Barca's injury list.

The club hopes that midfielder Frenkie de Jong and striker Ansu Fati will be able to travel after both missed out at the weekend, but whether they will be able to start is still unclear.

Reaching the last 16 is worth nine million euros for Barca's troubled economy and also important for the club's morale and status in the game.

Sevilla will take a big step towards the last 16 if they can win their home game against Lille.

The Spanish side is second in their group with three draws from three games, giving them a point lead over the French Champions and three points in the Sanchez Pizjuan would take them close to the knockout stage, reports Xinhua.

Julen Lopetegui's men go into the game in third place in La Liga after another solid display saw them win 2-0 at home to Osasuna at the weekend.

Villarreal's domestic form is becoming real cause for concern and their 2-0 defeat to local rivals Valencia at the weekend means Unai Emery's men have taken just one point from their last four games.

Emery is without the injured duo of Juan Foyth and Gerard Moreno and if his side is to get out of a tight Group F, he needs to see a repeat of the display that saw them beat Young Boys 4-1 away from home a fortnight ago when the Swiss side visits their Estadio de la Ceramica.

