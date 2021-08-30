Chandimal recalled for limited-overs series against South Africa

Chandimal hasn't played for Sri Lanka since this year's tour of the West Indies in March and April.

Colombo, Aug 30 (IANS) Batsman Dinesh Chandimal has been recalled to Sri Lanka squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against South Africa. The 31-year-old finds a place in the squad of 22 picked by national selectors on Monday.

Kusal Perera, who missed the white-ball series against India due to right shoulder injury, is also part of the squad. The left-handed Perera finished his isolation period after testing positive for COVID-19. Pacer Binura Fernando, who was ruled out of India series due to a left ankle sprain, makes a comeback to the team.

Off-spinner Mahesh Theekshana, along with all-rounders Lahiru Madushanka and Pulina Tharanga, are the newcomers in the Sri Lankan team captained by Dasun Shanaka. Dhananjaya de Silva will serve as Shanaka's deputy.

South Africa are scheduled to play three ODIs followed by as many T20Is in their tour of Sri Lanka. Just like the India series, all matches will be played at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo from September 2 to 14.

This is the last international series for both teams before the men's T20 World Cup begins in Oman and UAE in October and November.

Squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya De Silva (vice-captain), Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akhila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Madushanka, Pulina Tharanga and Maheesh Theekshana.

