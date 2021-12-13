Change of guard: Exciting times for Team India

There comes a time in the life of every sports fan when he or she realises that an era never really ends. Years, sometimes decades, after the retirement of a favourite player, he could come back as coach or other management official, and in some way continue to helm the side.

For those of us who watched cricket in the 1990s, the Lord’s test of 1996 was the beginning of a resurgence that we could not sense back then. The Indian side was aging on some fronts, and inexperienced on others. There was no question that its most talented individual, Sachin Tendulkar, was already a veteran. And there was no question that he was not cut out to be captain. There was also no question that the bowling side lacked teeth, and the batsmen often faltered. There were still others in the side who possibly had no clue how they had continued to have such long careers, a case in point being wicketkeeper Nayan Mongia who may be better remembered for his chatter behind the stumps than his feats.

And then came Lord’s, where Sourav Ganguly—whose career once seemed to be over before it had begun—scored a sparkling 131 and Rahul Dravid, his fellow debutant, a memorable 95 in what would end up being a draw. Perhaps comically, the Man of the Match was England wicketkeeper Jack Russell.

Perhaps Indian fans didn’t think too much of the classy debutants, one remarkable for his grace and stroke-play, the other for his technique and resilience. Perhaps it wasn’t expected that they would become two of the most crucial members of the side over the next decade, let alone that they would come back to lead the management a quarter century later.

And yet, here they are, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly, with a brand-new Indian side and exciting prospects—young blood raring to go, with Shreyas Iyer and Mayank Agarwal having proven themselves in the series against New Zealand; a new limited-overs captain in Rohit Sharma; and an away tour—ushering them into the new year.

It is rather fitting that Dravid’s first tour as head coach should be in South Africa, where in 1996/97, he proved his worth at the Wanderers. Scoring 148 off 362 balls in immensely difficult conditions, he very nearly cemented what would have been a historic Indian win. However, rain and poor light saved South Africa at eight wickets down, with Daryll Cullinan precariously placed, only having Allan Donald and Paul Adams for company. Back then, India didn’t have the strongest bowling line-up, the only regulars being Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad. The fourth bowler in that match was Dodda Ganesh.

Things were different seven years later, and Dravid would go on to better his feat in Adelaide, where India beat Australia. Faced with a mammoth first innings total of 556, India responded with 523, thanks to Dravid’s 233 and the ever-reliable V V S Laxman’s 148. The Australian team caved in the second innings, with Ajit Agarkar being an unlikely hero, and Rahul Dravid steered India to a win, scoring an unbeaten 72 in the chase. He had been out in the middle for more than 800 minutes.

In the intervening years, Dravid had learnt nearly every aspect of the game at the highest level. He was often called upon to be wicket-keeper, although he batted high up the order. Perhaps the quietest slip fielder ever, he went on to become the most successful, notching up more catches in that position than Mark Waugh.

Most importantly, away series seemed to bring out the best in Rahul Dravid.

He now helms a team which is very different from the unit for which he played.

Rohit Sharma has made all the right noises after having taken over the captaincy from Virat Kohli in all formats but the test game. He has said there was “clear determination” to win every game under Kohli, and that it was unfortunate that his reign did not fetch India an ICC Trophy. But perhaps it was not coincidental. M S Dhoni was often called “Captain Cool”, and he always had a smile and a pat on the back for a player who needed a lift. Kohli held, and holds, his teammates to near-impossible standards, which could affect morale after a poor showing.

Some call it passion, and some aggression, but it is clear that the idea of the “gentleman’s game” is not foremost on Kohli’s mind. And while the team does have its performers, their on-field behaviour is characterised by a certain cockiness one can’t quite associate with Rahul Dravid. He personified the gentleman on and off the field, once illustrated in an MTV Bakra episode.

Dravid’s charges are a mixed bag. The men on whom the team is used to relying are all in their mid-thirties now, and the fresh crop of talent that is fighting for places in the side has grown up nurtured by Dravid himself in the junior national sides. His presence seems to have instilled confidence in them, as evidenced by Iyer and Agarwal.

Having routed New Zealand, India will now hope to do well in away series, where the team’s performance has often fallen short of home.

Perhaps the new guard will bring home the buck, or perhaps they will learn their lessons. But one thing is certain: the coming season will be an exciting year for the fans and players alike.

