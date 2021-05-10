Chawla's father passes away due to Covid-related complications

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Piyush Chawla's father has passed away due to Covid-19 related symptoms, the leg-spinner announced on his Instagram page on Monday.

"With deepest grief, we announce that my beloved father, Mr Pramod Kumar Chawla, left for the heavenly abode on 10th May 2021. He was suffering from Covid and post-Covid complications. We invite your kind thoughts and prayers in these difficult times. May his noble soul rest in peace," wrote Chawla, who represented Mumbai Indians in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL).