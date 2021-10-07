Chelsea head coach Emma Hayes named final inductee in Women's Super League Hall of Fame 2021

London [UK], October 7 (ANI): Chelsea FC head coach Emma Hayes has been inducted into the newly launched FA Women's Super League Hall of Fame, the association announced on Thursday.



The Football Association (FA) announced Emma Hayes as the fourth and final inductee of 2021. Hayes is the longest-serving manager in the FA Women's Super League and is one of the country's most successful head coaches.



Her record of four league titles surpasses any other manager during the FA Women's Super League era, she has also established Chelsea as one of Europe's giants during that time, managing some of the world's best players.



She's also won two FA Women's League Cups and two Women's FA Cups, while she recently passed 150 FA Women's Super League games in charge of her club.



The FA Women's Super League Hall of Fame expert selection panel agreed that Hayes was a worthy inductee based on her managerial achievements, but also the impact she has had on the women's game during her career.

Hayes is the final inductee into the FA Women's Super League Hall of Fame for 2021, joining Fara Williams, Rachel Yankey and Kelly Smith. All four inductees were selected by an expert panel that was made up of ex-players, coaches, a former official, journalists and representatives of the FA and Barclays. (ANI)

