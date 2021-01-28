Chelsea held to goalless draw by Wolves in Tuchel's first match in charge

London [UK], January 28 (ANI): Thomas Tuchel's first match as Chelsea head coach ended in a goalless draw as the club shared points with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge here on Wednesday.



Chelsea controlled the early proceedings of the match but failed to go ahead as Olivier Giroud narrowly failed to connect with Callum Hudson-Odoi's low cross. After half-time, Chelsea continued to press for an opener, with Conor Coady pulling off two great blocks to deny Giroud.

Chelsea put in every effort to break the deadlock but they were restricted by Wolves' defence. At the other end, Pedro Neto chipped the ball over Edouard Mendy but his effort clipped the top of the crossbar.

The result moves Chelsea up to the eighth position in the Premier League table with 30 points, while Wolves are 13th with 23 points.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chelsea had announced the appointment of Tuchel as the club's new head coach, replacing Frank Lampard. Tuchel signed an 18-month contract with the possibility of an extension.

"Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as the new Chelsea Head Coach. He moves to Stamford Bridge following a two-and-a-half-year spell at French champions Paris Saint-Germain, which came to an end last month," the club had said in a statement. (ANI)

