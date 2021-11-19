Chelsea's Lukaku, Kovacic ruled out for Leicester City encounter

Both Kovacic and Lukaku are struggling with their injuries and are out of action from the team's crucial encounter.

London, Nov 19 (IANS) Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that the team's key players Mateo Kovacic and Romelu Lukaku will not be available for the Premier League match against Leicester City on Saturday.

Chelsea will face Leicester City in their first game since the international break and will be looking to maintain their advantage at the top of the table.

But coach Tuchel will have to do so without the key duo of Kovacic and Lukaku.

Tuchel would be hoping to receive the services of Lukaku by next week as Chelsea face Juventus in Tuesday's Champions League game and Manchester United in next weekend's Premier League round.

Talking about both the players Tuchel said in a press conference, "I can tell you that Mateo and Romelu are still out for the game in Leicester tomorrow. Romelu is very close to team training so hopefully, he will join the squad on Sunday, let's see how this works out. He is pushing hard and trying hard to come back as soon as possible. We will try on Sunday."

Chelsea have Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic available for selection, but a late decision will be made on Timo Werner's involvement following his hamstring injury. He returned to full training this week.

Thiago Silva is also a doubt after returning from international duty with Brazil.

"Thiago will be in the training, he did not play but he has some travel in his body and some time differences so let's see how this works out. I am confident," said the coach.

