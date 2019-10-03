Chennaiyin FC announce squad for ISL season

The two-time ISL champions have retained twelve players from the start of the previous campaign; the club's 25-man squad for the upcoming season comprising many young guns in the form of Rahim Ali (19), Hendry Antonay (19), Reamsochung Aimol (19) and Deepak Tangri (20).

While head coach John Gregory has retained players in key positions, a number of vital reinforcements have been made especially among the foreign contingent, a statement from the club said.

Experienced Romanian defender Lucian Goian joins the fray after three seasons at Mumbai City FC; along with his compatriot in winger Dragos Firtulescu also coming onboard.

Afghan midfielder Masih Saighani along with forwards Andre Schembri from Malta and Nerijus Valskis from Lithuania have been roped in for the midfield. Brazilian attacking midfielder Rafael Crivellaro also joins after a spell in the Portuguese top tier, while his compatriot Eli Sabia enters his third season with CFC. Local midfielder Dhanpal Ganesh is back fit after missing majority of the last campaign with a knee injury. Ganesh is joined by another top Tamil Nadu talent in right-back Edwin Vanspaul, who joined the club in the summer. Chennaiyin FC 25-man squad for start of the 2019-20 ISL: Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Sanjiban Ghosh Defenders: Eli Sabia (Brazil), Lucian Goian (Romania), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Edwin Vanspaul, Tondonba Singh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Zohmingliana Ralte, Hendry Antonay, Reamsochung Aimol, Deepak Tangri Midfielders: Dhanpal Ganesh, Masih Saighani (Afghanistan), Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro (Brazil), Dragos Firtulescu (Romania) Forwards: Nerijus Valskis (Lithuania), Andre Schembri (Malta), Jeje Lalpekhlua, Rahim Ali