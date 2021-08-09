Chennaiyin FC ropes in Nivia as official kit partner

"We are excited to team up with Nivia, one of the most successful sports brands in the football ecosystem in India. This partnership clearly underlines our ascendancy within the sport and will help us widen our reach across Tamil Nadu through their distribution network. We are always keen to associate with brands that share the same passion for the sport as us and we welcome them to the Chennaiyin family," said the club co-owner Vita Dani in a statement.

Chennai, Aug 9 (IANS) Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) on Monday has roped in sports brand Nivia as its official kit partner on a multi-year deal. The deal starts from the 2021-22 season of the ISL.

Through this deal, Nivia will have exclusive retailing rights to CFC's take-down and replica jerseys. The deal will help pan-India merchandise reach for the franchise across retail and e-commerce channels. The collection comprises a fanwear selection of polo tees, shorts, trousers and boots.

"The new season of the ISL is around the corner and Nivia is extremely proud to be kick-starting the association with the two-time champions, Chennaiyin FC. To manufacture the kits for them with the Dhrishti Bommai logo -- the symbol of chasing away negativity and bringing the positivity -- is an absolute honour. We hope this new collaboration between Chennaiyin FC and Nivia helps bring out the best. Finally, we wish the team all the best for the upcoming season and hope to have an extremely fruitful association over the coming few seasons," said Rajesh Kharabanda, Managing Director of Nivia.

Nivia was previously associated with ISL in 2018 in a 3-year multi-crore deal as the league's official ball partner. The brand has also worked with national football federations of India, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

--IANS

nr/kh