Chennaiyin FC sacks John Gregory as head coach

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) team Chennaiyin FC have sacked John Gregory as their head coach.

This decision comes on the back of the club's poor performance in the ongoing ISL.

"The club would like to sincerely thank John for his services. He led us admirably well and delivered our second Indian Super League title. He thus also made us the first ISL club to qualify for the AFC Cup and oversaw our debut appearance in Asia while also reaching the 2019 Super Cup final," the co-owners of the club said in an official statement.



"This decision has been taken after a detailed discussion with John, and all parties involved believe this will be the right step for everyone associated with the club," it added.

Gregory had led the side to the title win during the 2017/18 campaign.

However, during the 2018/19 season, the club finished last in the tournament.

In the ongoing season, the side has failed to show any spirited performance and is currently placed at the eighth position with five points from six matches.

It will next take on Jamshedpur PC on December 9. (ANI)

