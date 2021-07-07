Chennaiyin FC sign experienced goalkeeper Debjit Majumder from East Bengal

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 7 (ANI): Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) have signed goalkeeper Debjit Majumder from SC East Bengal ahead of the 2021-22 season, the club confirmed on Wednesday.



The 33-year-old experienced campaigner inked a multi-year deal with Chennaiyin FC. Debjit in the last edition of the ISL pulled off 50 saves including two clean sheets in his 15 appearances for the Red & Gold Brigade. With Debjit's addition, CFC aims to have a strong combination of youth and experience on the goal line, with 24-year-old Vishal Kaith already an established part of the ranks.

"We are happy to bring in Debjit (Majumder) to support Vishal between the sticks. He will also bring a wealth of knowledge and experience into the dressing room given his time at some top clubs in the country," Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani stated in a release.

While sharing his excitement on joining CFC, Debjit said: "I'm really excited to play for Chennaiyin FC and keen to perform and contribute to bring its third title. Vishal (Kaith) is a good goalkeeper and he has been doing well for the last two seasons, so it will be healthy competition in the team. We both will look to bring good results for the team. I'm also looking forward to working closely with the youngsters in the club and passing on the experience."

Debjit played a crucial role in ATK's title-winning campaign in 2016 and his journey of four seasons with Mohun Bagan also includes two I-League trophies (2015 and 2020) as well as the Federation Cup in 2016.

Having lifted the ISL trophy in 2015 and 2017-18, the Marina Machans will be aiming for their third title when the new season kicks off later this year. (ANI)

