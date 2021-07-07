Chennaiyin FC sign experienced goalkeeper Debjit Majumder

Majumder, who represented SC East Bengal in the last edition of the ISL, pulled off 50 saves including two clean sheets in his 15 appearances for the 'Red and Gold Brigade'. With Majumder's addition, CFC aims to have a strong combination of youth and experience on the goalline, with 24-year-old Vishal Kaith already an established part of the ranks.

"We are happy to bring in Debjit (Majumder) to support Vishal between the sticks. He will also bring a wealth of knowledge and experience into the dressing room given his time at some top clubs in the country," Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said.

Hailing from Hindmotor, near Kolkata, Majumder spent his early years at Uttarpara Netaji Brigade before representing top Indian clubs including East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, ATK and Mumbai City FC.

Majumder said, "I'm really excited to play for Chennaiyin FC and keen to perform and contribute to bring its third title. Vishal (Kaith) is a good goalkeeper and he has been doing well for the last two seasons, so it will be healthy competition in the team. We both will look to bring good results for the team. I'm also looking forward to working closely with the youngsters in the club and passing on the experience."

Majumder played a crucial role in ATK's title-winning campaign in 2016 and his journey of four seasons with Mohun Bagan also includes two I-League trophies (2015 and 2020) as well as the Federation Cup in 2016.

Having lifted the ISL trophy in 2015 and 2017/18, Chennaiyin FC will be aiming for their third title when the new season kicks off later this year.

