Chepngetich smashes world half marathon record in Istanbul

In the men's category, world-record holder Kibiwott Kandie topped the race with a course record of 59:35, after challenging early leader Benard Ngeno with about 12 minutes remaining.

Istanbul, April 4 (IANS) Kenya's 26-year-old world marathon champion Ruth Chepngetich shaved 29 seconds from the world record as she emerged winner in the N Kolay Istanbul Half Marathon -- an Elite Label road race -- timing a mind-boggling 1:04:02 on Sunday.

Chepngetich, winner of the event in 2017 and 2019, broke away from Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw in the final stages to win by 38 seconds. Hellen Obiri, the two-time world 5,000m champion, was third in 1:04:51. Another record of sorts was created as this was the first time three women finished inside 65 minutes in a half marathon.

This was Chepngetich's third win in the Turkish city and her third improvement on the course record. She won the 2017 edition in 1:06:19 seconds, came back strongly in 2019 to win in 1:05:30 and, despite all the disruptions due to the pandemic in 2020, she returned to win in a world record time.

In the men's section, it was expected that Kenya's Kandie would get a tough competition from compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor, and the two didn't disappoint, with only three seconds separating the winner and the second-place finisher.

Results: Women: 1. Ruth Chepngetich (Ken) 1:04:02; 2. Yalemzerf Yehualaw (Eth) 1:04:40; 3. Hellen Obiri (Ken) 1:04:51.

Men: 1. Kibiwott Kandie (Ken) 59:35; 2. Geoffrey Kamworor (Ken) 59:38; 3. Roncer Kipkorir (Ken) 59:46.

