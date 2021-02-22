Cherish this moment forever little bro: Rashford to debutant Shoretire

Manchester [UK], February 22 (ANI): Manchester United's Marcus Rashford wants Shola Shoretire to "cherish this moment forever" after the youngster made his debut for the club.



Shoretire made his debut on Monday during the club's Premier League clash against Newcastle United. The youngster, who celebrated his 17th birthday earlier this month, came on in the final few minutes of the Premier League encounter when he replaced Rashford.

"Cherish this moment for ever little bro. Your family must be very proud," Rashford tweeted.

At 17 years and 19 days, Shoretire became the second-youngest player to represent the Reds in the Premier League, with only Angel Gomes doing so at a younger age.

Manchester United secured a 3-1 win over Newcastle United in the match. The club was held to a draw by Everton and West Brom in their previous two games in the league. However, the team put on a dominating display against Newcastle United to ensure they secure three points from the game.

Rashford put Manchester United ahead in the 30th minute when he nutmegged Emil Krafth, beat him again inside the penalty area, and drilled the ball beyond goalkeeper Karl Darlow at his near post.

The lead, however, did not last long as Newcastle United managed to equalise six minutes later through Allan Saint-Maximin. Daniel James restored the hosts' lead in the 57th minute before Bruno Fernandes sealed the victory from the penalty spot with 15 minutes left, following Willock's foul on Rashford.

Manchester United now have 49 points, ahead of third-placed Leicester City on goal difference and 10 points behind leaders Manchester City. (ANI)

