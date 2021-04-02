Chetan Sharma gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Chetan Sharma, the chairman of the national men's selection committee panel, on Friday said he has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The former India pacer also urged people, who are eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine, to get themselves vaccinated.



"Got my first Covid vaccine. Hope all those who are eligible must get this done at the earliest. #batrahospital #vaccinated #Beatcovid," Sharma tweeted.

Former cricketers Kapil Dev and Madan Lal had received the first dose of coronavirus last month.

Last Saturday, former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar had informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus and added that all other members at his home had returned a negative COVID-19 result. On Friday, Tendulkar said that he has been hospitalised for "abundant precaution under medical advice". He also wished his fan on the 10th anniversary of India's historic 2011 World Cup triumph.

"Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win," he wrote.

Apart from Tendulkar, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan, and Irfan Pathan also tested positive for the Covid-19 last week. All of them had shared the dressing room for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series played in Raipur with fans' presence inside the stadium. (ANI)

