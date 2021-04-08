Cheteshwar Pujara receives CSK jersey from Skipper MS Dhoni

Pujara, returning to the league after 2014, appreciated Dhoni after being welcomed into the team.

CSK jerseys were handed out to these players — Cheteshwar Pujara, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, and Krishnappa Gowtham — by Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings embraced their new team members with a ceremony headed by skipper MS Dhoni.

He wrote, "Excited and honoured to receive the official kit from @msdhoni bhai and the @ChennaiIPL family! Looking forward to a great season ahead."

Excited and honoured to receive the official kit from @msdhoni bhai and the @ChennaiIPL family! Looking forward to a great season ahead 👍🏼#famlove #fresher #whistlepodu pic.twitter.com/XfIkzgye54 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) April 7, 2021

Pragyan Ojha said that Pujara's presence would be a big boost to the CSK camp.



Chennai Super Kings received another setback ahead of the start of the IPL season 14. After Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood pulled out of the IPL just days before the tournament, now, the Chennai-based IPL franchise finds it hard to replace him.

According to a TOI report, Australia's Billy Stanlake and England's pacer Reece Topley have rejected the offer to join the IPL franchise due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in India.