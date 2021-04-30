Chhetri gives 'real-life captains' access to his Twitter account

In a 57-second video posted on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) website, the striker, who is also the Bengaluru FC captain, said, "There are some real-life captains who are doing some extraordinary and phenomenal work (in the battle against the pandemic). They give me hope and a lot of motivation, and I want to join them."

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) The Indian national football team captain, Sunil Chhetri, on Friday said that he is giving his Twitter account access to 'real-life captains' so that they could share critical information for Covid-19 patients.

"I want to give the access of my Twitter account to a few of these captains, so that important information can be amplified and reach as many people as possible. I am on your team," the 36-year-old added.

Chhetri -- who had tested Covid positive last month and had returned to guide Bengaluru FC to a 5-0 win against Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC in an AFC Cup match on April 14 -- also urged fellow citizens to contribute in whichever way possible to help those in need.

"Our country is going through difficult times. The pain, suffering and loss all around us are depressing and tragic. Amidst all of this, there are so many of us who have helped - helped each other and helped complete strangers."

"We all need to participate. No matter who you are, help in whichever way you can," Chhetri, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2019, stated.

To begin with, Chhetri shared vital information on resources in Bengaluru and Karnataka on his Twitter account, which has 1.6 million followers.

