Chief India football coach all praise for forward Chhetri

Doha, June 8 (IANS) Forward Sunil Chhetri's work ethics received lavish praise from chief coach Igor Stimac after the 36-year-old skipper netted both goals for India against Bangladesh in a FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifier match here on Monday.

"Many people keep on asking as to when Sunil is going to retire. He works so hard on the pitch, and in every training session, he is by far the best. He is in such good shape and is working with such professionalism. He is working as if he is 25, playing as if he is 25, and scoring goals like he is 25," chief coach Igor Stimac said.