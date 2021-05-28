Chief Indian football coach's contract extended until Sept

Stimac, 53, who is currently in Doha for India's FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying matches from June 3, was on contract till May 15.

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) The Indian national team head coach Igor Stimac's contract has been extended until September, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Friday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the AIFF technical committee, held via video conferencing.

"The committee unanimously decided to extend national team head coach Igor Stimac's contract till September 2021. The committee will meet again in September to discuss the future pathway forward," said an AIFF statement.

AIFF general secretary [Kushal Das] also intimated the technical committee about the roadmap and the status of the team's preparation for the FIFA U-17 women's World Cup, slated to be held in India from October 11-30, 2022.

"The Committee reflected, and mentioned about the current pandemic situation which prohibits any footballing activities to be held in India, and all future camps will kick-off as and when the condition in India improves," said the statement.

