Chief medical officer of Tokyo-bound Indian contingent no more

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Arun Mendiratta, chairman of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) medical commission, passed away on Friday due to Covid-19. He was 60 and is survived by wife and two daughters.

Mendiratta was admitted to hospital in the second week of April.

"He didn't recover [after being admitted to hospital] and breathed his last on Friday morning. He will be remembered for his contribution to Indian athletics, particularly for weeding out overage athletes," AFI said in its condolence message.