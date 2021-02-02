China releases 21-name roster ahead of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

The list includes big names from the CBA such as Zhou Qi of the Xinjiang Flying Tigers and the Liaoning Flying Leopards' Guo Ailun. Rising stars like Yu Jiahao, Zeng Fanbo and Liu Chuanxing are also called up. Reigning CBA champion Guangdong Southern Tigers has five representatives, including national team captain Zhou Peng, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The list isn't just for the Asia Cup," said head coach Du Feng. "There will be a lot of international events for us in 2021, and we want to discover more young talents."

The 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers will take place in Doha, Qatar. China is drawn into Group B alongside Malaysia, Japan and Chinese Taipei, and will kick off its qualifying campaign against Malaysia on February 17.

Assuming China qualify for the tournament proper, which will be held in Indonesia this August, Du and his coaching staff will finalize a 12-player squad.

Full China squad: Zhou Peng, Ren Junfei, Hu Mingxuan, Xu Jie, Du Runwang (Guangdong Southern Tigers), Guo Ailun, Zhao Jiwei, Han Dejun (Liaoning Flying Leopards), Wang Zhelin (Fujian Sturgeons), Wu Qian, Lu Wenbo, Yu Jiahao (Zhejiang Golden Bulls), Zhou Qi (Xinjiang Flying Tigers), Zhai Xiaochuan, Zeng Fanbo (Beijing Ducks), Hu Jinqiu, Sun Minghui (Zhejiang Lions), Shen Zijie, He Xining (Shenzhen Aviators), Gao Shiyan (Shandong Heroes), Liu Chuanxing (Qingdao Eagles)

--IANS

aak/