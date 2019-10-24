China to host FIFA Club World Cup in 2021

Zurich [Switzerland], Oct 24 (ANI): The FIFA Council in a unanimous decision appointed China as host of the first edition of the new FIFA Club World Cup in 2021 on Thursday.

The football's apex governing body convened in Shanghai and voted on a number of key steps for the future of international tournaments, according to fifa.com.

The Club World Cup will be played between June and July 2021 and the final list of venues will be decided by FIFA and the Chinese FA.



The participation model to determine the clubs that qualify from each confederation will be finalised in a consultation process between FIFA and the six confederations.

In another major decision, FIFA will invest USD 1 billion in women's football over the course of the 2019-2022 cycle, following an agreement on extra dedicated funding in the amount of USD 500 million.

This amount will be taken from FIFA's reserves as an addition to the USD 500 million already approved by the FIFA Congress to be invested in women's football as per the budget of the current four-year cycle.

FIFA also announced that Indonesia will host the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2021, Peru will host the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2021, and Russia will host the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021. (ANI)

