China's Yang smashes women's world 20km race walk record

Huangshan (China), March 20 (IANS) Yang Jiayu of China chopped 49 seconds off the women's world record to win the 20km race walk in 1:23:49 seconds at the Chinese Race Walking Championships here on Saturday.

The 2017 world champion finished comfortably ahead of Olympic champion Liu Hong, whose 1:24:27 seconds runner-up time was also inside the previous world record, said World Athletics in a statement.