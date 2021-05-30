'Chinna Thala' turned our hearts inside out: CSK recalls Raina's knock against KXIP

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 30 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday recalled Suresh Raina's ferocious innings in the knock-out match against King Xi Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2014.



In the second qualifier of the playoffs stage in 2014, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) had scored 226 runs on the back of Virender Sehwag's blistering knock of 122 runs off just 58 balls.

Sehwag's innings was studded with 12 fours and eight sixes and the right-handed batsman scored his runs at a strike rate of 210.34.

Chasing 226, CSK had the worst possible start as Faf du Plessis was dismissed in the second ball of the very first over.

Raina, who came in to bat at number 3, went all guns blazing right from the start and smashed KXIP bowlers out of the park.

CSK on Sunday shared a picture of Raina reliving the memories of the IPL match.

"0 to 100 in 6 overs #ChinnaThala Turned our hearts inside out #OnThisDay," CSK tweeted.

KXIP bowlers looked clueless as Raina bludgeoned the bowling attack with CSK smashing 100 runs in the powerplay. The required rate which was 11.3 at the start of the innings came down to 9.07 after Raina's heroics.



However, the left-handed batsman got run out on the first ball of the seventh over. Raina's innings was studded with 12 fours and six glorious sixes.

CSK fell 24-run short as the side was restricted to 202/7 in the allotted twenty overs. (ANI)

