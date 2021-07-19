Chongatham moves into pre-quarters of Youth National Boxing

Delhi boxers Himanshu Rawat and Lakshay also progressed into the next round with identical 5-0 victories in their respective categories at the championships being held at Delhi Public School in Sonipat.

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Youth World Championships bronze medallist Bishwamitra Chongatham made it to the men's 51kg pre-quarterfinals of the Youth Men's and Womens National Boxing Championships, outshining Manipur's Jackson Pukhrambam 5-0 in the opening-round match on Monday.

Competing in the flyweight 51kg category, Rawat defeated Jharkhand's Bikas Sahis, while Lakshay (57kg) also made light work of Jharkhand's Ved Prakash Pandey to notch up a convincing victory at the championships, which is witnessing the participation of 300 men and 179 women boxers.

In the women's section, West Bengal's Monika Mallick and Maharashtra's Sandhya More registered 5-0 victories in their respective 50kg opening-round matches.

The second day of the championships witnessed 72 and 36 bouts in men's and women's sections respectively.

The championships will go on till July 23 while the third edition of Junior Boys' National Championships and the fourth edition of Junior Girls' National Championships are scheduled from July 26 to 31.

The tournament will act as the selection tournament for the 2021 ASBC Youth & Junior Boxing Championships, scheduled in Dubai from August 17-31.

--IANS

akm/