Chopra joins Pathan in condemning anti-CAA violence

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) Former India opener Aakash Chopra on Monday joined Irfan Pathan in expressing concern after several students of Jamia Millia Islamia were injured in police lathi charge during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act which turned violent on Sunday evening.

"Deeply disturbing visuals from educational institutions across the country. Teary eyed. They are one of us. These kids are the future of this country. We don't make India great by silencing their voices with the use of force. You'll only turn them against India," Chopra said in a tweet.

"Political blame game will go on forever but I and our country is concerned about the students of #JamiaMilia #JamiaProtest," Irfan had said on Twitter. Delhi Police on Sunday evening entered the Jamia campus after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent. They resorted to tear gas shelling and lathi charge inside the campus after tensions erupted in Sarai Juleina and Mathura Road earlier on Sunday. DTC buses and a fire tender were set on fire in New Friends Colony after which police restored to lathi charge and tear gas shelling. Delhi Police have, however, denied reports of entering the university campus. dm/arm