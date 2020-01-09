Melbourne [Australia], Jan 9 (ANI): After being suspended from bowling, Sydney Thunder player Chris Green pledges to make a comeback "with ball in hand."

"Through the help of my coaches, I will be doing everything I can to get back to doing what I love with ball in hand." Cricket.com.au quoted Green as saying.



The 26-year-old said that even though the decision is disappointing but he respects the process.

"Whilst the news surrounding my action is disappointing, I respect the process and the results of the test," he said.

Chris Green was suspended from bowling due to an illegal bowling action. As a result of the ban, Green will be unable to bowl for a minimum of 90 days in the CA-run competitions.

However, He will be permitted to play as a batter should the Thunder or Cricket NSW desire and can also play premier cricket (including bowling) under the supervision and with the consent of Cricket NSW during his suspension.

Green was reported by umpires Nathan Johnstone, Mike Graham-Smith and third umpire Paul Wilson after the BBL match between the Thunder and Stars at Sydney Showground Stadium on January 2. (ANI)

