Christian Eriksen discharged from hospital, midfielder to now spend time with family

Copenhagen [Denmark], June 18 (ANI): Denmark Football Association on Friday confirmed that midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discharged from the hospital.



Last week, Eriksen had collapsed on the pitch while playing for Denmark against Finland in the ongoing Euro 2020. He was later taken to the hospital.

"Christian Eriksen has been through a successful operation and was today discharged from Rigshospitalet. Today he also visited the national team in Helsingor - and from there he will go home and spend time with his family," the Denmark FA said in an official statement.

After being discharged from the hospital, Eriksen said: "Thank you for the massive number of greetings - it has been incredible to see and feel. The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances. It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night. No need to say, that I will be cheering on them on Monday against Russia."

Eriksen will have a heart starter device (ICD) implanted after he suffered a cardiac arrest over the weekend during Denmark's match against Finland, the team's doctor had confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

"After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter)," Morten Boesen said in an official statement released by DBU.

"Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment."We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy the following time," the statement added.

The 29-year-old Inter Milan midfielder earlier had said of his recovery, "I'm fine -- under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay." (ANI)

