CI announce schedule for 11 home men's internationals in 2020

Dublin, Dec 24 (IANS) Cricket Ireland (CI) have announced the dates and venues for their 11 home men's internationals to be held in 2020.

Ireland will play three ODIs against Bangladesh in May at Stormont before New Zealand visit the next month. The Kiwis will play Ireland in three T20Is at Bready followed by as many ODIs at Stormont.

Later, a two-match T20I series against Pakistan at Malahide will kick off on July 12.

"Ireland are also set to play four T20Is against Bangladesh in late May after the ODI series however, venues for those matches will be confirmed later in January, with neutral grounds in England a possible option," the ICC said in a statement.

ODIs against Bangladesh: 14 May 2020: 1st ODI, Stormont 16 May 2020: 2nd ODI, Stormont 19 May 2020: 3rd ODI, Stormont ODIs & T20Is against New Zealand: 19 June 2020: 1st T20I, Bready 21 June 2020: 2nd T20I, Bready 23 June 2020: 3rd T20I, Bready 27 June 2020: 1st ODI, Stormont 30 June 2020: 2nd ODI, Stormont 2 July 2020: 3rd ODI, Stormont T20Is against Pakistan: 12 July 2020: 1st T20I, Malahide 14 July 2020: 2nd T20I, Malahide