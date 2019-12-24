  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. CI announce schedule for 11 home men's internationals in 2020

CI announce schedule for 11 home men's internationals in 2020

Last Updated: Tue, Dec 24, 2019 15:07 hrs

Dublin, Dec 24 (IANS) Cricket Ireland (CI) have announced the dates and venues for their 11 home men's internationals to be held in 2020.

Ireland will play three ODIs against Bangladesh in May at Stormont before New Zealand visit the next month. The Kiwis will play Ireland in three T20Is at Bready followed by as many ODIs at Stormont.

Later, a two-match T20I series against Pakistan at Malahide will kick off on July 12.

"Ireland are also set to play four T20Is against Bangladesh in late May after the ODI series however, venues for those matches will be confirmed later in January, with neutral grounds in England a possible option," the ICC said in a statement.

ODIs against Bangladesh:

14 May 2020: 1st ODI, Stormont

16 May 2020: 2nd ODI, Stormont

19 May 2020: 3rd ODI, Stormont

ODIs & T20Is against New Zealand:

19 June 2020: 1st T20I, Bready

21 June 2020: 2nd T20I, Bready

23 June 2020: 3rd T20I, Bready

27 June 2020: 1st ODI, Stormont

30 June 2020: 2nd ODI, Stormont

2 July 2020: 3rd ODI, Stormont

T20Is against Pakistan:

12 July 2020: 1st T20I, Malahide

14 July 2020: 2nd T20I, Malahide

kk/bg




Latest Features

talking point on sify sports