City continue cruise, Liverpool beat Arsenal 3-0

Pep Guardiola fielded a strong starting eleven despite his side playing in the Champions League next week and after a goalless first half, his side took the lead after Benjamin Mendy's persistence saw him flash home a right-foot shot, Xinhua news reports.

Manchester City continued their cruise towards the Premier League title with a 2-0 win away to third-placed Leicester City.

Kevin de Bruyne was the architect of the second goal of the game with a magnificent pass from Gabriel Jesus, who only had to slot the ball home from close range.

Liverpool warmed up for next week's Champions League clash against Real Madrid with a 3-0 win away to Arsenal.

Diogo Jota opened the scoring in the 62nd minute after a weighted cross from Trent Alexander Arnold and Mohamed Salah doubled the lead seven minutes later after being set through on goal.

Jota then added a third to seal an emphatic win with eight minutes left to play.

Leeds United won the Yorkshire derby 2-1 at home to Sheffield United thanks to a 49th minute own goal from Phil Jagielka after Ben Osborn's goal in first half injury time cancelled out Jack Harrison's opener for Leeds.

There was a major surprise at Stamford Bridge where Chelsea, who had the best defensive record in the league and hadn't conceded a goal in almost 700 minutes of football, lost 5-2 at home to West Brom, who had gone into the game with just 20 goals from 29 matches.

Things looked to be going to script when Christian Pulisic put Chelsea in front after 27 minutes, but two minutes later Thiago Silva was sent off for two yellow cards and two goals from Matheus Pereira turned the score around in first half injury time.

Further goals from Callum Robinson and Mbaye Diagne in the second half made it 4-1 before Mason Mount pulled a goal back for Chelsea and Robinson added a fifth for West Brom in injury time.

