City oust Dortmund to advance to Champions League semis

Both teams staged a slow start into the clash but Jude Bellingham's well-placed opener from 15 metres on 15 minutes sparked the game to life on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

Dortmund, April 15 (IANS) Manchester City advanced into the Champions League semi-finals after bouncing back from one goal down to snatch a 2-1 win over Dortmund (4-2 on aggregate), courtesy of Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden second-half goals.

Three minutes later, Dortmund had another promising effort on target as Manuel Akanji's header following a corner forced Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson into action.

Dortmund's chances were a wake-up call for City who responded with Kevin De Bryune rattling the crossbar from inside the penalty area in the 25th minute.

The visitors took control, knowing that a draw would be enough to book the next round, meanwhile, Dortmund was worked to keep City at arm's length as Bellingham had to block Mahrez's attempt on goal at the half-hour mark.

City dominated the proceedings on the pitch, but the hosts were still able to take the narrow lead into the half time.

After the restart, Pep Guardiola's men started where they left off, yet it was a handball from Dortmund's Emre Can which allowed the visitors to level the scores as Mahrez kept his nerves from the spot.

The "BVB" showed a vital sign in the 70th minute when Mats Hummels unleashed a dangerous header goalwards following Marco Reus's free-kick.

Dortmund's resistance was broken moments later though, after a short corner from Mahrez and Bernardo Silva found Foden, whose left-footed hammer from the edge of the box into the bottom corner caught custodian Marwin Hitz flat-footed.

City remained dangerous on counterattacks in the closing stages but lacked in accuracy and had thus to settle for a 2-1 away win.

"We are incredibly happy to be in the semifinals. The best four teams in Europe. The way we played for the last 30 minutes of the first half and in the second half was brilliant," said Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola.

