London [UK], Dec 28 (ANI): Former West Indies skipper Clive Llyod is all set to receive knighthood while several members of the 2019 England World Cup-winning squad will be honoured for their services to cricket as the part of New Years Honours List.

Lloyd will join the likes, Sir Gary Sobers, Sir Everton Weekes and Sir Viv Richards to receive this accolade.

"ARISE SIR CLIVE. Congratulations to West Indies Great Clive Lloyd who is set to receive a Knighthood in the New Year for his outstanding service to Cricket," Windies Cricket tweeted.Lloyd, the middle-order batsman made his Test debut at the age of 22 against India and managed to score 7,515 runs at an average of more than 46 in 110 Test matches.He was also the captain of the Windies World Cup-winning squad in 1755 and 1979.Eoin Morgan (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire), Ben Stokes (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire), Joe Root and Jos Buttler (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) are the England players who will be honoured for their services to cricket.World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss will be awarded an OBE will ECB chairman Colin Graves will collect a CBE after being at the helm of the board over the last five years."I'm very proud to have been awarded a CBE. Winning the World Cup has been a dream come true and the honours and awards that have come since really mean a lot to everyone connected with the team," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Morgan as saying."The events of that day at Lord's were the result of many years of hard work and dedication, and I see this honour - and the honours for my team-mates - as honours for the whole team, for everything they put into winning that tournament and getting over the line," he added.Alan Knott, the former England wicketkeeper, will become an MBE while former Windies cricketer Gordon Greenidge, will receive the order of St Michael and St George Knight Commander.Earlier this year, England had lifted their first men's 50-over World Cup after defeating New Zealand in the finals. (ANI)