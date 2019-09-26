CoA calls TNCA constitution non-compliant, lawyer says 'SC will decide'

Speaking to IANS, Chitale said that the SC order issued on September 20 is very clear and if there are any areas in which the TNCA constitution is non-compliant with the newly registered BCCI constitution, the bench of Justices S.A. Bobde and L. Nageswara Rao will point that out and not the CoA.

"The SC has permitted us to go ahead with the elections and issues regarding to compliance and all will be decided by the court. The Amicus had to mediate between the parties if there was any dispute and ultimately the court will see whether the constitution is in compliance or not with the SC order or not.

"The CoA does not have the right to call the constitution compliant or non-compliant. What they can do is that they can point out to the court that according to them, these are the issues which makes a particular state association non-compliant. But then ultimately, it is for the court to decide whether those deviations which are pointed out are really concurrent to the BCCI constitution or the SC's judgment. The TNCA doesn't need to bother about the CoA's letter," he explained. In the letter sent to the TNCA, it has been said: "The CoA further clarifies that the Hon'ble Supreme Court vide its order dated 20th September 2019 in no manner permits removal of all disqualifications in relation to Members of the Apex Council, as has been effected by TNCA in its Amended Constitution by removal of Rule 14 (3) to (5). "Accordingly, TNCA is hereby again requested to incorporate all the aforesaid proposed amendments in their constitution and register such modified constitution with the Registrar of Societies, Tamil Nadu and provide a copy of the said registered constitution to the Committee of Administrators at the earliest." Former BCCI chief N. Srinivasan's daughter Rupa Gurunath was on Thursday elected the President of the TNCA. She was elected unopposed at TNCA's 87th Annual General Meeting in Chennai. She is the first woman to head a state unit of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.