CoA issues protocol for former cricketers inclusion as voting members in state associations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): A protocol issued on August 14 by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) for induction of former players as members with voting rights in state/member associations, was made public on Saturday by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"The BCCI shall send a list to the state/member associations of former international players hailing from the relevant State who shall be automatically inducted as members with voting rights by the state/member associations," read the CoA protocol statement.



"The BCCI is directed to put this protocol on its website and give this protocol publicity in order to ensure that former international players who want to become members of state/member Associations become aware and comply with the requirements," the statement added.

Earlier, CoA had granted the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) full membership of BCCI. (ANI)

