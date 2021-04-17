Coach Flick wants to leave Bayern Munich after season

Berlin, April 17 (IANS) Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has said he wants to be released from his contract after the season.

Flick said after Bayern's 3-2 Bundesliga win over Wolfsburg on Saturday that he had informed the club bosses in mid-week about his decision.

The coach added that he had told the players about his decision after Saturday's game, which gave Bayern a seven-point lead in the Bundesliga.